Get a taste of Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine at this Fairfax Co. farmers market

Farmers, chefs and bakers give customers a taste of international cuisine at the Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne Village in Virginia.

All throughout May, WTOP is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with stories about the people and places shaping the D.C. region.

Drivers stalked families carrying canvas tote bags brimming with fresh fruits, vegetables and baked goods, hoping a parking space would soon be available at the crowded Reston Farmers Market in Fairfax County, Virginia’s Lake Anne Village.

The market brings farmers, chefs and bakers together every Saturday to showcase their wares and offer a taste of international cuisine.

“The main dish in New Zealand is Vegemite,” said Walter Escobar, who was staffing the Kiwi Kuisine booth.

Kiwi Kuisine opened in Alexandria in 2007 after New Zealand Māori rugby player Bert Todd had a craving for the “savory taste of fresh meat pies so easily found back home in New Zealand,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The curry chicken pie was a bestseller on Saturday. Other flavors include steak and cheese, roast lamb, butter chicken, steak stout and mince beef and cheese, with a Vegemite-seasoned gravy.

Next to Kiwi Kuisine is Pho From Home, which sells frozen vegan, chicken or beef pho complete with broth, noodles and fresh herbs. Spring rolls, Vietnamese iced coffee and jars of “Chili Crunch” were also available.

“It’s a condiment. You can add it to soups. You can add to our pho that’s already delicious, or sandwiches and on top of eggs — anything, really,” said Soriya Walker, who was staffing the booth.

Walker said that aside from not using MSG and other flavored granules and using locally sourced ingredients, the pho “travels well because it’s frozen.”

“You could take it camping or college students can pack it for when they’re away. And it’s just wonderful,” Walker said.

Just before noon, a constant line of customers dropped by Cocoi’s, which sells pastries and doughnuts inspired by Filipino desserts and foods, including Saturday’s bestseller — a doughnut made from ube or purple yam.

Dina Monterrosa got the last ube doughnut of the day. She got to know the Filipino culture from her best friend who is Filipino, she said.

“El Salvador doesn’t have ube in its cuisine,” she said, adding she has become a huge fan of anything ube-flavored.

Willjay Fernandez, whose brother and sister-in-law own the business, said the doughnuts have a “Filipino taste,” including leche flan, doughnuts made with Flat Tops and Curly Tops brand chocolate, buko pandan, and Fernandez’s favorite, a salted egg-flavored one.

“The taste, the texture, it’s unique, exotic,” Fernandez said.



