The Preakness Stakes: half horse race, half fashion show

The 149th middle jewel of the Triple Crown is in the record books, and fashioned reigned at the Preakness.

The running of the 149th middle jewel of the Triple Crown is in the record books.

After light rain, the sky cleared up in Baltimore, as Seize The Grey beat seven other three-year-old horses including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan at the muddy Pimlico, Maryland racecourse.

The 150th Preakness Stakes will run next year at Pimlico before moving to Maryland’s Laurel Park, while the second oldest racetrack in the United States is being refurbished.

As much as the third Sunday in May is known for the second leg of the triple crown, it’s also the event where fashion is celebrated.

A lot of people show up to The Preakness to be seen, like Janell Malloy.

Malloy was wearing riding boots, horse riding pants, holding a riding crop, with a black hat with roses attached to the brim that she said was giving an “equestrian vibe.”

“I’m ready just in case they need an extra jockey,” Malloy said.

As Malloy laughed, she explained why she thinks fashion is so important to the fabric of The Preakness Stakes.

“Baltimore is full of fashionistas and the history is rooted in how everyone used to dress up and come out. It was about social class,“ Malloy said.

Sylonda Davis has attended the Preakness 10 times. Davis believes there are things first-time Preakness-goers need to know before heading to Pimlico.

Davis told WTOP, “Definitely dress for comfort when it comes to shoes. Today is a rainy day, so I have rain boots.” Davis also said everyone should be wearing a hat.

‘Horse sense is a good judgment which keeps horses from betting on people’ — W.C. Fields

When it came to luck on Saturday, James Breedon might agree with the legendary comedic actor.

The Englishman told WTOP that his luck would stop a freight train. Breedon wouldn’t admit the amount he lost at Pimlico on Saturday, just saying it was a significant amount of money.

Before Breedon walked away, he held up his hand and said, “it’s four fingers,” indicating that he’s lost well over a thousand dollars.

On the other side of Lady Luck is Chris James. The Boston native traveled to The Preakness with his buddies for a very important celebration.

“I’m here for my bachelor party,” said James.

During an earlier race, James put down $100 on a horse named Grooms All Bizness.

James proudly told WTOP, “I bet the house on it and won $1,000 dollars.”

James said he was not going to spend the money, he was going to give it to his fiance.

