Man killed after overnight shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the heart of the Bailey’s Crossroads neighborhood in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, just off Route 7 and not far from the where the busy thoroughfare intersects with Columbia Pike.

Fairfax County police said in a post on social media that a man was taken to the hospital following the shooting and pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information from police, those involved in the shooting knew each other. Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

