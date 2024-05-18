Capitol Hill Classic 10K, 3K cause traffic closures around Lincoln Park

The 43rd NCB Capitol Hill Classic will take place Sunday, shutting down major roads from the Supreme Court to RFK Stadium.

The 43rd NCB Capitol Hill Classic will take place Sunday, shutting down major roads from the Supreme Court to RFK Stadium. The 10K, 3K and fun run are also raising money for local students, closing the school funding gap for Capitol Hill Cluster School.

The 10K starts bright and early, at 8:30 a.m. The rest of the races will immediately follow each other, with the 3K starting when the 10K ends and a third of a mile fun run around Stanton Park beginning right after the 3K.

The races are expected to wrap up before Sunday afternoon, but some road closures will last till 1 p.m. The 10K route, which is causing the most closures, is below.

The road closures released by D.C. police are outlined below:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 19 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

C Street, NE from 4th Street to 6th Street

3rd Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 19 from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

3rd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street, NE

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street to 22nd Street

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 19 from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

2nd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street to 22nd Street

