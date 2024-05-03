3 hurt in 3-car crash on Rock Creek Parkway in DC

An evening crash closed D.C.'s Rock Creek Parkway in both directions Saturday.

U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP it happened at about 8:30 p.m. near P Street NW.

First responders found three people injured, including a woman — who D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said had to be extracted from her vehicle and given blood on the scene.

Two others were taken to hospitals with life-threatening conditions.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine was on the scene:

