3 hurt in 3-car crash on Rock Creek Parkway in DC

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

May 18, 2024, 10:49 PM

First response vehicles on the scene of 3-car crash.
A three-car crash injured three people Saturday night on Rock Creek Parkway. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
An evening crash closed D.C.’s Rock Creek Parkway in both directions Saturday.

U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP it happened at about 8:30 p.m. near P Street NW.

First responders found three people injured, including a woman — who D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said had to be extracted from her vehicle and given blood on the scene.

Two others were taken to hospitals with life-threatening conditions.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine was on the scene:

WTOP's Dave Dildine reports from the scene of a 3-car crash on D.C.'s Rock Creek Parkway Saturday night.

