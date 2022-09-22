Fairfax Co. police ask public to help locate jewelry store robbers

Fairfax County police are asking for help to locate three men they believe were involved in robbing three local jewelry stores.

The Fairfax County Police Department says three men went into Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center on Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m. where they smashed display cases, stole watches and jewelry.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 18, two men went inside Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall. Police said they destroyed the display case and stole numerous high-end watches.

The same three men are accused in these two incidents. In each situation, they used hammers to smash display cases and escaped the scene in stolen vehicles. Police said those stolen vehicles were found in nearby parking lots.

According to camera footage, they were Black men, around six feet tall with an average build and were wearing gloves and masks.

On Sept. 20 at 11:50 a.m., police said two men went into Sonia’s Jewelers & Boutique Inc. at 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield. One man was let inside the store under the assumption he was shopping for jewelry. Then, he pulled out his handgun and demanded store employees let the second man inside.

Police said those two men used hammers to destroy display cases and left the scene in a black Lexus SUV with stolen license plates. In this situation, the stolen vehicle hasn’t been recovered.

Camera footage shows a Black man in a white robe, which police describe as 5 foot, 11 inches, thin build with a beard. The other suspect is a Black man wearing a red and black sweatshirt as he’s described by police as 6 feet tall and medium build.

There have been no injuries reported from these cases as police are continuing its investigation to decide if these robberies are connected.

People with information about these cases are asked to call 703-246-7800.