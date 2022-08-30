Va. police looking for suspect vehicle involved in Beltway shooting

The Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday's shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398.

Police said that around 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, they got a call from a man saying that his car had been shot at by someone in another car as they were traveling north on I-495, close to Route 236 in Annandale.

Police said both vehicles pulled off the highway on the Exit 52B ramp as the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle and fired a number of shots. The victim wasn’t injured during the shooting, as the suspect got in his car and drove away.

The release said this is an ongoing investigation. Those with more information about the Honda and the incident are encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026.