RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Va. police looking for…

Va. police looking for suspect vehicle involved in Beltway shooting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398.

Police said that around 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, they got a call from a man saying that his car had been shot at by someone in another car as they were traveling north on I-495, close to Route 236 in Annandale.

Police said both vehicles pulled off the highway on the Exit 52B ramp as the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle and fired a number of shots. The victim wasn’t injured during the shooting, as the suspect got in his car and drove away.

The release said this is an ongoing investigation. Those with more information about the Honda and the incident are encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Quantum computing's threat to cybersecurity — winter is coming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up