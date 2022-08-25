RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Virginia police investigating shots fired at vehicles along I-495

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 2:18 PM

Police in Virginia are investigating reports of shots fired at two vehicles as they traveled along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Thursday morning.

In a news release, Virginia State Police said that around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, they received a call from a man reporting his and another person’s vehicle had been fired upon as they were traveling north on I-495 near Exit 52B in Annandale.

Police said both vehicles pulled off the highway onto the Exit 52B ramp, where the suspect reportedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the victim, who was uninjured from the incident. The suspect then got back into his car and drove away.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by dialing #77 on a cell or 703-803-0026. You can also email the VSP at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

