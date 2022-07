Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, shot and killed a man in McLean Thursday night.

Officers were called to a residential neighborhood on Arbor Lane near Wemberly Way for reports of a man throwing objects outside.

According to the preliminary investigation, a struggle ensued between the man and officers, and police then shot him.

The man died at the scene. No officer was injured in the incident.

