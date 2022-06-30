FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Suspect killed following shooting…

Suspect killed following shooting near Springfield Town Center

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been killed after he was shot by police near a mall in Springfield, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say the man, who was armed, died at the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police tried to stop a man who was wanted when an “armed confrontation” happened.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Springfield Town Center is open, but visitors should use entrances and exits near Loisdale Road.

From helicopter footage, the parking area near the Target shows police tape, where a large police presence gathered.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a shooting inside Tysons Corner Center.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up