Suspect killed following shooting near Springfield Town Center

A suspect is in the hospital after a shooting at a Springfield mall.

A man has been killed after he was shot by police near a mall in Springfield, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say the man, who was armed, died at the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police tried to stop a man who was wanted when an “armed confrontation” happened.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Springfield Town Center is open, but visitors should use entrances and exits near Loisdale Road.

From helicopter footage, the parking area near the Target shows police tape, where a large police presence gathered.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a shooting inside Tysons Corner Center.

