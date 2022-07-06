Herndon police officer shoots suspect, arrests 2 in stolen car incident

Herndon, Virginia, police say they shot and wounded a suspect and arrested two others that attempted to steal a car Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on the corner of Elden Street and Alabama Drive, near the Dulles Park Shopping Center.

According to Herndon Police Captain Justin Dyer, officers tried to stop a car that was reported stolen when two suspects fled on foot. Officers believe the third person stayed in the vehicle.

As police followed the suspects on foot, one of them “presented a weapon,” Dyer said. Police say one of the officers then opened fire, striking the suspect.

The department says officers began giving first aid to the suspect until rescue crews arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The other two suspects were also arrested. Dyer said, as the investigation progresses, their identities will be released.

One firearm was recovered on the suspect at the scene, Dyer said.

Dyer confirmed that Herndon police officers wear body-worn cameras, and any available footage found would be used during their investigation of the shooting. However, he added that the chief of police would decide whether to release any information — either camera footage or the officer’s identity — from the investigation to the public.

“The suspect who was shot is currently wanted by our agency for multiple felonies and has had multiple encounters with our agency,” Dyer said.

No officers were hurt during the incident. Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. It is the first officer-involved shooting since September of 2019, Dyer said.

Northern Virginia Criminal Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.