6 hospitalized after Fairfax Co. crash involving pedestrians

The crash happened at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road. Police say three suffered life-threatening injuries.

Six people have been sent to the hospital, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a two-car crash involving pedestrians in Oakton, Virginia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, Fairfax County police tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Six people were taken to the hospital, and police say three of them are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The collision, which sent debris flying several yards, apparently involved a BMW and a Toyota SUV. It also apparently damaged a telephone pole.

It’s the second crash involving pedestrians in Fairfax County in less than a month. On May 21, a car went off the road and hit four pedestrians in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale. An 83-year-old woman died from her injuries days later, and the driver has since been charged with reckless driving.

The map below shows the approximate area of Tuesday’s collision.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.