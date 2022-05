Several people are in the hospital after a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a group of pedestrians Friday morning in Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place.

The driver, a passenger, and all four pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Maple Place is closed between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash: