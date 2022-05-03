The Dominion Square affordable housing project in Fairfax County is getting a huge assist, thanks to a $55 million commitment from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund.

The Dominion Square affordable housing project in Fairfax County, Virginia, is getting a huge assist, thanks to a $55 million commitment from Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund.

The two high-rise apartment towers will bring over 500 new affordable housing units within walking distance of a Silver Line Metro stop in Tysons.

“In addition to that, this project will also include a 30,000-square-foot community center co-located on the property,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay. The housing will be available to residents earning up to 60% of the area’s median income.

“We believe it’s an investment in people, an investment in our economy, an investment in equity and opportunity,” added McKay. “And certainly, if you look at the work force challenges that everyone is facing and that we’re acutely aware of in Fairfax County, we know that availability of affordable housing is one of those challenges that people face when wanting to come here to fill those jobs.

“There is a direct, direct economic benefit of this,” he added.

In all, the project will run about $200 million, helping the county move closer to its target of creating 10,000 affordable units by the year 2034, a number the county just recently doubled from its previous aim. Currently, more than 3,000 affordable units are in the works throughout the county.

“We want to create the types of communities where everyone has opportunity,” said Brian Stout, senior manager of public policy for Amazon. “This is truly a unique project not just in location — that it’s in the urban center, near transit, close to the job centers — but it also provides new onsite resources for the community to empower and enrich their lives.”

This project will be financed and built through a combination of public and private funding from Fairfax County and Amazon, as well as the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, and Virginia Housing.

County leaders are hoping to break ground on the apartments later this year.