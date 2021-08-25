City of Falls Church to require employees to be vaccinated

The City of Falls Church, Virginia, will require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive regular testing starting this fall, the city announced Wednesday.

The City of Falls Church, Virginia, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive regular testing starting this fall, the city said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the city council expressed support for the vaccine requirement, especially as Fairfax County recently announced a similar requirement for its employees. Falls Church said it contracts health department services through Fairfax County.

Falls Church becomes the latest municipality in the D.C. region to require employees to get vaccinated.

“The vaccines are safe, effective, and they save lives,” City Manager Wyatt Shields said. “We join many other Northern Virginia jurisdictions, school systems, companies, and organizations in this important step toward ending this pandemic.”

Vaccine appointments in Falls Church can be made online.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.