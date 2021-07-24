Body of Emily Lu found, suspect facing murder charge

Lu was seen on June 3, shopping at an Aldi store in Woodbridge. Her car was later found at her home in Lorton, with her items still inside.

The body of 72-year-old Emily Lu, of Lorton, Virginia, has been found, according to Fairfax County police.

NBC Washington reported that one of her tenants, Brian George Jr., is under arrest and faces a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Police are set to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m.

A $20,000 reward was offered for anyone with information in Lu’s disappearance.

