Body of Emily Lu found, suspect facing murder charge

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 24, 2021, 8:21 AM

The body of 72-year-old Emily Lu, of Lorton, Virginia, has been found, according to Fairfax County police.

Lu was seen on June 3, shopping at an Aldi store in Woodbridge. Her car was later found at her home in Lorton, with her items still inside.

NBC Washington reported that one of her tenants, Brian George Jr., is under arrest and faces a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Police are set to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m.

A $20,000 reward was offered for anyone with information in Lu’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.COM for updates.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

