Fairfax Co. police suspect foul play in disappearance of 72-year-old woman

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 5:33 PM

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still looking for a woman who disappeared in Lorton earlier this month, and they suspect foul play.

Emily Lu, 72, of Lorton, didn’t show up for work on Friday, June 4; her boss called and asked officers to check on her, and they went to her home on Davis Lane at about 2:30 p.m., the police said in a statement Monday.

They found her car, with some groceries inside it, but she wasn’t there. Lu’s neighbors hadn’t seen her; her family told the police about an address in Belle Haven she frequents, but she wasn’t there either.

Detectives found evidence that Lu “may have been harmed” inside her home, the police said. They’re treating her disappearance as suspicious.

Lu was last seen at the Aldi in Gordon Plaza, in Woodbridge, at about 8 p.m. the night before the police went looking for her, the police said. They’ve posted a video:

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 6. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or online. Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

