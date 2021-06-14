Fairfax Co. police suspect foul play in disappearance of 72-year-old woman

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still looking for a woman who disappeared in Lorton earlier this month, and they suspect foul play. See a video from the last time she was seen.

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still looking for a woman who disappeared in Lorton earlier this month, and they suspect foul play.

Emily Lu, 72, of Lorton, didn’t show up for work on Friday, June 4; her boss called and asked officers to check on her, and they went to her home on Davis Lane at about 2:30 p.m., the police said in a statement Monday.

Detectives suspect foul play in disappearance of Lorton woman. https://t.co/hPX6a7QIF6. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/mZ3HAacz0l — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 14, 2021

They found her car, with some groceries inside it, but she wasn’t there. Lu’s neighbors hadn’t seen her; her family told the police about an address in Belle Haven she frequents, but she wasn’t there either.

Detectives found evidence that Lu “may have been harmed” inside her home, the police said. They’re treating her disappearance as suspicious.

Lu was last seen at the Aldi in Gordon Plaza, in Woodbridge, at about 8 p.m. the night before the police went looking for her, the police said. They’ve posted a video:

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 6. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or online. Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.