Man dead, multiple injured in 4-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

One person was killed and multiple people, including a police officer, were injured in a four-vehicle crash near the George Mason University campus in Fairfax, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:09 p.m. to a multivehicle crash at the intersection of Braddock Road and Campus Drive.

The crash involved a Fairfax County police cruiser and three other vehicles, Capt. Jesse Katzman said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

During their preliminary investigation, officers discovered three of the vehicles had been idling at a stoplight when a fourth vehicle, described by Katzman as a black car, was driving erratically and at a high speed when he struck the police cruiser from behind.

“Our officer was then pushed into the other two vehicles in front of him,” Katzman said.

The driver of the black vehicle, a 56-year-old man, was killed in the crash. No other serious injuries were reported, but all three drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department is currently investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information, including dash camera footage, to contact them.

Both ways on Braddock Road are closed near Campus and Prestwick Drive. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and follow police direction.

