Fairfax Co. libraries to resume normal services June 5

Beginning June 5, libraries in Fairfax County, Virginia, will resume normal services and operate during new hours.

The books at public libraries in Fairfax County, Virginia, are coming out of quarantine.

Beginning June 5, libraries will resume normal services and operate during new hours, according to a county statement. There will no longer be time or capacity restrictions, and masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated adults.

Plus, returned materials won’t be quarantined, and late returns will result in a fee.

Under the libraries’ new hours:

Regional branches will operate 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Community branches will operate 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They won’t be open on Sundays.

Curbside service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when libraries are open.

Meeting rooms will also reopen June 5, and indoor and outdoor library programming will resume, the county said.

Public computers will be available for use in 30-minute intervals, with unlimited daily sessions per library card.

Branches aren’t yet able to accept donations, because of capacity restrictions.

The county said libraries will continue to follow Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and children between ages 5 and 12 will be required to wear masks.

Additional information about libraries’ operating statuses can be found online.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

In D.C. libraries are open with some restrictions. Loundoun County libraries are open with capacity restrictions. In Prince George’s County, you can visit by appointment only. Six libraries in Montgomery county will be open for appointment only starting next month.