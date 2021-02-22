CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Burke man charged with abduction at Breezeway Motel

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 22, 2021, 8:06 AM

A Virginia man is being held without bond on abduction charges for allegedly keeping a person in a Fairfax motel Saturday.

Solaymane Daryf, 19, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested Sunday morning on abduction and firearm charges for allegedly keeping a victim in a Breezeway Motel room against the victim’s will, Fairfax City police said.

Investigators claim Daryf invited the victim into a room at the Fairfax motel on Fairfax Boulevard Saturday. After some time, police said he displayed a gun and prevented the person from leaving. The victim was eventually able to leave.

Police later attempted to initiate contact with Daryf, but they say he refused to follow officers’ directions. After lengthy negotiations and with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department, Daryf was taken into custody without incident.

Police closed Fairfax Boulevard and Walnut Street during the incident.

Daryf faces charges of abduction, brandishing a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

