Burke man charged with abduction at Breezeway Motel

Solaymane Daryf, 19, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested Sunday morning on abduction and firearm charges for allegedly keeping a victim in a Breezeway Motel room against the victim’s will, Fairfax City police said.

Investigators claim Daryf invited the victim into a room at the Fairfax motel on Fairfax Boulevard Saturday. After some time, police said he displayed a gun and prevented the person from leaving. The victim was eventually able to leave.

Police later attempted to initiate contact with Daryf, but they say he refused to follow officers’ directions. After lengthy negotiations and with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department, Daryf was taken into custody without incident.

Police closed Fairfax Boulevard and Walnut Street during the incident.

Daryf faces charges of abduction, brandishing a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.