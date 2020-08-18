Fairfax Co. schools to keep drivers, service workers busy as students stay home

In a letter to staff dated Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote of a desire to keep the system's thousands of students, faculty and service workers "100% intact."

The head of Fairfax County’s public school system said there are no plans to furlough bus drivers and food service workers, even as Virginia’s largest school district begins a new semester of virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to staff dated Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote of a desire to keep the system’s thousands of students, faculty and service workers “100% intact” as it faces an unprecedented and prolonged period of remote instruction.

Without students to shuttle, bus drivers will instead be asked to deliver meals and school supplies, such as books, or perform light maintenance work. Brabrand said drivers will be compensated for their regular hours as long as they perform the work they are asked to do.

Even though revenue from food and nutrition services fell significantly because they are dependent on sales, Brabrand said the school system is working on a plan to keep all employees in that department working as well.

Those who are not helping put together or distribute grab-and-go meals for students will be recruited to help in other ways.

School office and security employees may wind up assisting with distance learning in some way, Brabrand said.

The letter closed with these words: “I hope this update will ease any concerns about your job. We truly value the work you do for our students, families, and community. Thank you.”

