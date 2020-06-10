10 Northern Va. churches to stay closed this weekend

Ten Northern Virginia churches across different faiths said their doors will remain closed this weekend, citing health and economic concerns for the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Friday announcement was signed by 14 clergy members representing the following churches:

Floris United Methodist Church

Unitarian Universalist Church in Reston

Unity of Fairfax

Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation

United Christian Parish

Trinity Presbyterian Church

Unitarian Universalist Church in Fairfax

Washington Plaza Baptist Church

Community of Faith United Methodist Church

Restoration Church Reston

The statement came on the day Virginia moved to Phase Two of reopening the state, which allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, up from the previous limit of 10 people. Phase One permitted churches to reopen at 50% capacity, although many opted to remain closed.

“Faith leaders bear a special duty,” said the joint statement. “Whether at a mosque for Friday prayers, a synagogue for Shabbat, or services in churches or temples, worship spaces crowded with loving song and prayer present a dangerous risk.

“We urge everyone to follow the lead of public health officials, who overwhelmingly urge people to continue maintaining social distance. Faith institutions can demonstrate leadership and set an example of love and care for our communities.”

The churches will continue online services, according to the statement.

“Our faiths are bigger than any building. Drawing strength from that faith, we mourn our dead and commit to action. Acting in a spirit of love and an ethic of protecting the health of all is the true way to serve the divine and to love our neighbor,” the statement said.

“Our buildings may be closed but our work as communities of faith goes on.”