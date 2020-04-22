Fairfax County schools top technology official steps down amid distance learning woes

The head of information technology for Fairfax County, Virginia, public schools has resigned as the school system continue to experience technical issues with online learning.

WTOP has confirmed that Maribeth Luftglass, who has been the assistant superintendent of the Department of Information Technology for Fairfax County Public Schools for over two decades, has stepped down effective immediately.

Operating Officer Marty Smith will take over day-to-day operations.

