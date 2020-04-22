Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County schools top…

Fairfax County schools top technology official steps down amid distance learning woes

Abigail Constantino

April 22, 2020, 11:05 PM

The head of information technology for Fairfax County, Virginia, public schools has resigned as the school system continues to experience technical issues with online learning.

WTOP has confirmed that Maribeth Luftglass, who has been the assistant superintendent of the Department of Information Technology for Fairfax County Public Schools for over two decades, has stepped down effective immediately.

Operating Officer Marty Smith will take over day-to-day operations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

