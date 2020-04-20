Fairfax Co. students encounter more problems with online classes

Distance learning ran into more problems in Virginia's largest county Monday as Fairfax County students encountered challenges logging on to the Blackboard online learning system.

“This morning has been a challenge regarding access to Blackboard 24/7. Some users were able to access the system early however as the volume increased, we received word that access was intermittent or slow, in some cases requiring multiple log on attempts. Once inside the system, Blackboard Collaborate worked well. Distance learning is continuing as teachers are providing instructional opportunities to students through other tools, including Google classroom, pre-recorded videos, learning packets, eBooks, and other approved digital resources as well as directing students to Channels 21, 25, and 99,” said Lucy H. Caldwell, spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools.

Widespread technical issues prevented students from accessing distance learning tools last week, forcing the school system to cancel classes Wednesday and then again Thursday and Friday.

The problems first started Tuesday, the first day of online learning after school system closed school buildings on March 13.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand apologized last week for the problems. Blackboard also apologized.