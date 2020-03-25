Fairfax County government buildings to close to public Friday

All Fairfax County government buildings will close to the public Friday at 5 p.m. in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the county will restrict public access to its government buildings, according to a statement.

The county government will remain open, with most services available online.

There are some exceptions: Buildings will be open for in-person Board of Supervisors and other county boards, commissions and authorities, and will be accessible to employees whose job functions can’t be done remotely.

The Office of Elections will remain open for business, for voter registration, and by mail absentee application and ballot processing. In-person absentee voting is available, curbside only, and only at the Government Center.

Voters should call 703-222-0776 when they arrive, and materials will be brought to the car.

Online payment services, including for car, real estate and business taxes, are available, as are payments for building permit fees.

Online complaint reporting for crimes, neighborhood and construction site are available.

Several departments provide online registrations or applications:

Financial and medical assistance

Affordable housing

Building plans and permits

Site plans

Zoning permits

Building inspections.

The Fairfax County Park Authority has closed all parks and amenities, with the exceptions of trails.

Fairfax County Public Schools will remain closed for the duration of the school year, following Gov. Ralph Northam’s order earlier this week.

