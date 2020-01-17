Pedestrian struck, killed on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, making it the third fatal pedestrian crash in the D.C. area in about 24 hours.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when he was trying to cross Richmond Highway, near the intersection with Pohick Road, Fairfax County police said. He was then hit by the driver of a Dodge Ram heading northbound on the highway. The driver stayed on the scene.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was struck again shortly after by the driver of a Pontiac Grand Am who was not aware of the first crash. That driver told police and is also cooperating.

The pedestrian, who police said was a man, died at the scene.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian; investigators found neither speed nor alcohol were factors for either driver.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway near Fairfax County Parkway to conduct an investigation.

Police said this was the second pedestrian death in the county to date in 2020. The first happened just last week: A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Richmond Highway near South Kings Highway.

Elsewhere in the D.C. area, a man was struck and killed Wednesday on Rockville Pike, and another man was struck and killed Thursday evening also on Rockville Pike.

Below is the area where Thursday night’s crash happened.

