Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Richmond Highway

A pedestrian on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, was struck and killed Thursday night.

Fairfax County police have identified the pedestrian as Peace Nana Asante, 51, of Alexandria.

Police said Asante was crossing Richmond Highway outside of the crosswalk near South Kings Highway around 8 p.m.

A driver in a 2001 Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Richmond Highway hit Asante. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver stayed on scene with police.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver or the pedestrian, but police are still looking into whether speed was a factor.

The nearby southbound lanes of Richmond Highway were closed while police conducted an investigation.

Police said this was the first pedestrian death in the county to date in 2020.

