Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Rockville Pike

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man is dead after being struck while attempting to cross Rockville Pike on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police.

Michael Louis Gamboa, 40, was attempting to cross the 12200 block of southbound Rockville Pike around 8:40 p.m. when he was struck.

Gamboa was sent to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said 28-year-old Adam Moche Aseraph, of Rockville, was driving a 2011 Nissan Sentra southbound on Rockville Pike when he struck Gamboa, according to a preliminary investigation.

Aseraph, who was not injured, remained on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

