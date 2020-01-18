Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County substitute teacher…

Fairfax County substitute teacher accused of inappropriate contact

Abigail Constantino

January 18, 2020, 2:01 AM

A substitute teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested on two felony charges, including indecent liberties and misdemeanor.

Police arrested Albert Keys, 60, of Lorton, on Friday, following an investigation of inappropriate contact with several students at Glasgow Middle School within the last two months.

He faces charges of indecent liberties by a custodian and simple assault for inappropriate contact with three students, a news release said. He is being held at the Fairfax County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Keys should call Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 (option 3).

You can see a photo of Keys on the Fairfax County police’s site.

