A Louisiana man has been charged with second degree murder after a Saturday morning stabbing that left a woman dead in a Springfield, Virginia, hotel, Fairfax County police say.

A Louisiana man has been charged with second degree murder after a Saturday morning stabbing that left a woman dead in a Springfield, Virginia, hotel, Fairfax County police say.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel at 6550 Loisdale Road.

Police found a woman who had been stabbed to death. Police identified her as 55-year-old Toni Newkirk, from Louisiana.

Sgt. James Curry with Fairfax County police said Newkirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found Matthew Cook, 34, with injuries to his upper body. Cook was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

“It does appear that they are known to each other, but we don’t know to what extent what the relationship is,” added Curry. “We believe that we have all the parties involved in this. There’s no threat to public safety. We don’t think there’s anyone outstanding from this.”

Cook remains under guard by officers as he receives treatment from a nearby hospital.

Upon his release, he will be taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held with no bond.

Police from FFX Co are at this hotel in Springfield where a 3am call for help led them to a room where a woman was found dead and a man injured. More today @WTOP pic.twitter.com/kJxPp9aAIJ — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 27, 2019

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.