81 people were filmed naked or partially clothed at Va. spa, police say

Fairfax County police found more videos apparently filmed at other as-yet-unidentified spas. A 28-year-old is being held without bond in the Newport News city jail.

A Newport News, Virginia, man is accused of illegally filming more than 80 people who were either naked or partially clothed at Centreville Spa World, then posting videos of some of them for sale on social media.

Fairfax County police have also found more videos apparently filmed at other as-yet-unidentified locations.

Kwame Anderson, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home. He’s charged with three felonies for unlawful filming of a minor, as well as two misdemeanors for illegally filming an adult and illegally distributing the video. He’s being held without bond in the Newport News city jail.

Investigators think Anderson used a concealed cellphone to do the filming.

“This case is yet another example and circumstance here in Fairfax County where we’re dealing with inappropriate, unacceptable and illegal videotaping occurring in space that should be private,” police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives believe the filming at Spa World began in 2014. They’ve found more than 150 videos recorded there, showing 81 victims. All of the victims identified are males, police said, and include three juveniles.

They also found videos of an additional 84 victims, which appear to have been recorded at other locations. They’re in talks with other law enforcement agencies to identify those other locations and victims.

Fairfax County police began their investigation in May after a man saw a video of himself naked for sale on social media, as well as videos of others who had used that particular spa.

If you’ve visited Centreville Spa World and think you might have been a victim of illegal filming, police have set up a dedicated hotline for you to call: 703-246-7800.

Anyone with information can reach out via a text-only tip line: 571-234-8055.

