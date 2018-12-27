Man filmed minor in Fairfax mall fitting room, police say

An Alexandria, Virginia, man is accused of using a pinhole camera and a Bluetooth transmitter to film at least one minor in a fitting room at Fair Oaks Mall, police said.

A teenage girl spotted a device on the wall of a dressing room at the Forever 21 store at the Fairfax mall Monday afternoon and thought that photos might have been taken, Fairfax County police said.

An employee saw a man leaving the store, and police said officers were able to locate him in the fitting room of the mall’s H&M store.

Police identified the man as 39-year-old Mumtaz Rauf. He was found with a pinhole camera, black tape and a battery-powered Bluetooth transmitter. Officers suspected he was using those items to remotely gather video and pictures from various fitting rooms.

Rauf is charged with unlawful filming of a minor, a felony.

Officers believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they may have been filmed to contact Fairfax County police at 703-591-0966.

