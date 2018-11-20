Wegmans cements deal for Reston location

Wegmans has cemented a deal to open at Reston Crescent, where developer Brookfield Properties hopes the popular grocer will serve as an anchor to attract others to the 4 million-square-foot mixed-use development.

Wegmans signed a lease late last week for at least 80,000 square feet and could open by late 2022, said Brookfield Executive Vice President Greg Meyer. The developer plans to break ground on the 36-acre project, located near the Silver Line’s planned Reston Town Center Metro station, early next year. The new Wegmans will open on the lower floors of a building also slated to include 350 multifamily units.

Brookfield has teased the prospect of Wegmans for some time, but Meyer said its commitment to Reston Crescent should help with future retail leasing. The project is slated to include about 380,000 square feet of retail along with up to 1,721 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of office and a 200-key hotel.

“The traffic that the Wegmans will generate is going to support…