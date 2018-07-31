Police seek man who robbed Fairfax County loan business

Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a loan business over the weekend.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a man walked in to the Advance America Loan, 14260 Centreville Square, walked around the employee’s counter and took cash from the register. The man then grabbed the employee, took her to the back of the business and stole more money located there, said Fairfax County police.

The man then fled the scene.

Police have not yet said how much money the man stole.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 190 pounds, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the investigating detective, Robert Bauer at Robert.Bauer@fairfaxcounty.gov or 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

