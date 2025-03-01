Live Radio
Home » Events » Champion figure skaters to…

Champion figure skaters to headline Legacy on Ice tribute for DC midair crash victims

Jeffery Leon | jeffery.leon@wtop.com

March 1, 2025, 9:08 PM

download audio
WTOP's Jimmy Alexander shares details on the tribute program for figure skaters killed in January's midair collision.

Legacy on Ice, a live figure skating event featuring decorated skaters including  Olympic medalists Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi, will take place Sunday  at Capitol One Arena in D.C., as a tribute to the victims of the Jan. 29 midair collision over the Potomac River.

The event will unite legends of the sport for a performance showcasing artistry, athleticism, and remembrance, honoring the 67 victims of the collision, which included twenty-eight members of the local figure skating community.

Related stories

The collision happened on Jan. 29 when an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. military helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan International Airport.

Legacy on Ice will include figure skaters such as six-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, four-time world champion Scott Hamilton, and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

“They have been working overtime to produce something that is very dignified, very inspiring,” said Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Proceeds and donations from the event will go to Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Legacy on Ice Program, which will benefit the U.S. Figure Skating Association, the Greater Washington Community Foundation and DC Fire and EMS.

Legacy on Ice will start at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeffery Leon

Jeff Leon joins WTOP as a digital writer/editor after workingfor the Bloomberg Industry Group as a legal reporter for several years, reporting hundreds of stories and deep dives into taxes and courts.

jeffery.leon@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up