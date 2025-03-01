Champion figure skaters to headline Legacy on Ice tribute for DC midair crash victims

Legacy on Ice, a live figure skating event featuring decorated skaters including Olympic medalists Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi, will take place Sunday at Capitol One Arena in D.C., as a tribute to the victims of the Jan. 29 midair collision over the Potomac River.
The event will unite legends of the sport for a performance showcasing artistry, athleticism, and remembrance, honoring the 67 victims of the collision, which included twenty-eight members of the local figure skating community.
The collision happened on Jan. 29 when an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. military helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan International Airport.
Legacy on Ice will include figure skaters such as six-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, four-time world champion Scott Hamilton, and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.
“They have been working overtime to produce something that is very dignified, very inspiring,” said Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.
Proceeds and donations from the event will go to Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Legacy on Ice Program, which will benefit the U.S. Figure Skating Association, the Greater Washington Community Foundation and DC Fire and EMS.
Legacy on Ice will start at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, and can be streamed live on Peacock.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.