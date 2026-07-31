Could a challenger unseat Don Beyer? What to know about competitive races ahead of primaries in Va.

One of the most competitive races, experts said, is expected in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

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Virginians are preparing to head to the polls next week for the Commonwealth’s primary election, and some of the outcomes in Northern Virginia districts could ultimately impact the balance of power in the U.S. House.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 4, later in the summer than usual because the possibility of redistricting prompted the election to be delayed. But Virginia’s Supreme Court struck down the proposed redistricting plan that passed a referendum this spring, meaning the state’s congressional districts remain unchanged.

One of the most competitive races, experts said, is expected in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. It includes parts of Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, among others.

Three Republicans, Philip Harding, Douglas Ollivant and Rick Smithers, are competing for the chance to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Eugene Vindman.

“Vindman has been a longtime target of both Republicans generally and the current president in particular,” Virginia Tech political science professor Karen Hult said.

“But more than that, this has always been a competitive seat, and so that means it’s going to be one that many people are going to be looking at and paying a lot of attention to.”

Bob Holsworth, a Richmond-based political analyst, said in addition to the 7th District, a competitive primary may emerge in the 10th District.

There, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam is finishing his first term and running for reelection. Three Republicans, Dave Beckwith, Julie Perry and Anthony Suttles, will face off for the chance to face Subramanyam in November.

“First-term incumbents are always at somewhat of a risk for being challenged,” Hult said.

“Especially in an area where there’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of demographic movement and concerns about the economy, cost of living, things like that. Any of those things can come into play as well.”

Virginia’s 10th District covers parts of Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax counties and Manassas City and Manassas Park City, among others.

In the nearby 8th District, which includes Fairfax and Arlington counties and Alexandria and Falls Church, several Democrats are running against longtime Rep. Don Beyer. Beyer is currently in his sixth term representing the area in Congress.

Lorena Bruner, Michael Duffin, Adam Dunigan and Mustafa “Mo” Seifeldein will all be on the Democratic primary ballot with Beyer.

Challengers to Democratic incumbents in heavily Democrat areas typically fare better if “they can kind of consolidate behind one person,” said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

“The field right now against Don Beyer seems fairly split. He’s raised something like five times the amount of all his opponents combined.”

Coleman said it may be interesting to monitor the protest vote against Beyer, but “I’d still be shocked if he actually lost.”

Meanwhile, Hult said some Democrats seem to think “perhaps Mr. Beyer has been in office for a little bit too long, and it’s time for a change in generation. That would be somewhat of a surprise in the broader D.C. area, because that is clearly a Democratic district.”

Analysts are expecting Virginia’s first and second districts to be the most competitive races this fall.

Seven Democrats are competing for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman in the 1st District. Shannon Taylor, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, has emerged as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

In the 2nd District, meanwhile, former Rep. Elaine Luria and several other Democrats are competing for the chance to square off against Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans.

Because this year’s primary is later in the summer than usual, experts are expecting lower turnout.

Broadly, Holsworth said Republicans will either be supporting candidates who are fully aligned with President Donald Trump “or do they think the party needs to take another direction? On the Democratic side, the basic arguments tend to be between what I would call the center-left Democrats and the more progressive Democrats, who want to see the establishment be greater fighters than they are right now.”

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