‘Blessing of the Bikes’ ceremony kicks off ‘Rolling to Remember’ events honoring veterans

Motorcycles revved up D.C. Friday afternoon as “Rolling to Remember” kicked off its annual Memorial Day events with a blessing at the National Cathedral.

Veterans and members of AMVETS, a veterans service organization, arrived on their bikes in front of the cathedral’s doors days before coming together for their massive motorcycle ride on the National Mall.

“Remember those who made the great sacrifice, those who were left behind in prison and those who remain classified as missing,” Rev. Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan said in a prayer. “Remember them God above. Make us better men and women and grant us peace in our time.”

Members of the clergy walked toward each bike and rider and blessed both before sprinkling holy water. The cathedral’s youth choir performed “America the Beautiful” to cap off the blessing.

“It really warms my heart to see everybody come out and support the mission along with us,” said Robert Whistler of Monticello, Indiana. He called the blessing an “integral part” of the weekend.

AMVETS took over the weekend events in 2020, with the goal to honor the nation’s fallen veterans and servicemen as well as raise awareness of the mental health problems veterans face. After the blessing, some riders drove to the National Mall to take part in a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It’s important that we are here to honor and to let our current active members as well as our veterans know that we’re here for them,” said Paul Spuhl, an AMVETS member from St. Louis, Missouri. “We support them. We love them. And that’s what it’s about, just supporting brotherhood.”

As part of his tradition coming to D.C. for the “Rolling to Remember” events, Whistler goes to Arlington National Cemetery as a “sobering reminder” of the freedoms that one has as an American.

“All the veterans that are laid to rest there sacrificed their lives so we can continue to live in this country the way we do,” Whistler said.

Tim Chambers, a Marine who refers to himself as the “Saluting Marine,” will be attending the event for the 23rd time. While he is normally seen holding his salute as the motorcyclists ride past him, this year he plans to carry a sword with him to perform a Sword Manual drill to commemorate the motorcyclists.

“I’m not a combat vet, but we all can serve, and it doesn’t take an oath to serve your country to care about others,” Chambers said.

Sunday’s ride begins at the Pentagon, crosses the Potomac River and travels around the National Mall before ending on Independence Avenue in Southwest D.C. Thousands of motorcycle riders will start getting together at the Pentagon’s North Parking Lot at 7 a.m., where a ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. before departing at noon.

Road closures for the ride begin at 11:30 a.m. as the motorcycles begin their ride into D.C. Some of the closures include Washington Memorial Boulevard, the Arlington Memorial Bridge, roads on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial, and Constitution Avenue on one end of the National Mall, among others.

The entire route can be found on the “Rolling to Remember” website.

Roads will reopen after the last motorcycle passes. All are welcome to observe the ride around the ride route.

