Where Virginia and Maryland rank on the US News ‘Best States’ list

Virginia ranks slightly higher than Maryland in this year's rankings, but neither is in the top 10.

U.S. News and World Report is not settling the Virginia vs. Maryland debate.

Virginia ranks slightly higher than Maryland in the publication’s 2026 “Best States” rankings, but neither state is in the top 10. Virginia is in 19th place and Maryland is 21st.

Evan Comen, senior data editor at U.S. News and World report, said Maryland’s weakest point is its economy, with the state’s GDP and population growth in the bottom 20%.

Infrastructure – “we’re looking at energy, transportation and internet access” – is what’s hurting Virginia, he said.

“Virginia has a relatively high number of power outages per capita; commute times are also relatively long in Virginia,” Comen said.

Both states have some good qualities, too. Comen said Maryland’s crown jewel is its natural environment score, placing fifth in the country with good air and water quality and good marks on pollution.

Virginia ranks ninth in healthcare and also has high marks in education and crime and corrections.

This is U.S. News’ 10th annual “Best States” ranking, judging states on their performance in eight categories.

Comen said it’s designed to be a tool for citizens to hold their leaders accountable, show government leaders where to improve, identify people and programs driving change, and give people and businesses insight on where they might want to move to or from.

Utah ranked No. 1 overall for the fourth year in a row. Louisiana is in last place at No. 50.

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