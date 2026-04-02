US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever) 2. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 6” by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

5. “Beneath” by Ariel Sullivan (Ballantine)

6. “The Traitor Queen (deluxe ed)” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

7. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

8. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

9. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

10. “The Butcher’s Masquerade” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “Statues” Junji Ito (Viz)

12. “The Eye of Bedlam Bride” Matt Dinniman (Ace)

13. “Bloodlust” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

14. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

15. “Bound in Blood” Sadie Kincaid (Amara)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Anatomy of Awakening” by Sue Morter (Hay House)

2. “Reparenting the Inner Child” by Nicole LePera (Flatiron)

3. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

4. “If the Tree Could Speak” by Tebow/Ruiz (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Stand” by Cory Booker (St. Martin’s)

6. “Nothing Is Impossible with God” by Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

7. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

8. “Cheers to Monday” by Amy Leneker (Wiley)

9. “A World Appears” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

10. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

11. “The Scone Queen Bakes” by Danielle Sepsy (Knopf)

12. “The High-Protein Plate” by Rachel DeVaux (Simon Element)

13. “Unlocking the Last 20%” by Tucker Hamilton (BenBella/Holt)

14. “Make Your Own” by Javant Benton (Balance)

15. “You with the Sad Eyes” by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Hunt the Villain” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

3. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballatine)

7. “Love Song” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

8. “Mistakes Were Made” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “Strange Buildings” by Uketsu (HarperVia)

12. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

13. “Just Friends” by Haley Pham (Atria)

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

15. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

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