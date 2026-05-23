Stephen Colbert is back on TV on community access in Michigan along with rocker Jack White

From the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York to … community access TV in Michigan? One night after Stephen Colbert…

From the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York to … community access TV in Michigan?

One night after Stephen Colbert recorded his final episode of “The Late Show” on CBS, he made a surprise appearance hosting the “Only in Monroe” community access show broadcast in southeast Michigan along the shores of Lake Erie.

Michigan native Jack White, who grew up in Detroit about 40 miles northeast of Monroe, joined Colbert as his “volunteer music director.”

“Looking forward to hearing some of your music, time permitting,” Colbert joked with White, as laughter could be heard from a handful of people off camera.

Colbert interviewed actor Jeff Daniels during the hourlong broadcast that leaned heavily into Michigan-centric jokes. Actor Steve Buscemi appeared in a recorded bit joking about Buscemi’s Pizza in Monroe.

Rapper Eminem, who was raised in Detroit, appeared on tape as the “fire marshal” who approves setting fire to remnants of the set that Colbert, White and Daniels destroyed at the end of the show.

Colbert also spoke via FaceTime with comedian Byron Allen, who will be hosting “Comics Unleashed” that is replacing Colbert’s canceled “Late Show,.”

The community access program’s normal hosts, Michelle Baumann and former Miss America Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson, sucked helium from balloons with Colbert while discussing Baumann’s battle with cancer. A warning on the screen said, “Former professional TV host, do not try this at home.”

It marked the second time Colbert has hosted “Only in Monroe.” As he said during the surprise Friday broadcast, he previously hosted an episode in the summer of 2015 just before taking over “Late Night” from David Letterman.

It was not clear where or when Colbert recorded the latest episode, which aired exactly 24 hours after his final “Late Night” show. Messages left Saturday seeking comment from the community access channel were not immediately returned.

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