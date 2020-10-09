The Yards present ‘glamp-grounds’ for your outdoor enjoyment at Navy Yard

Glamping has become a more glamorous alternative to camping in recent years. Next week, D.C.'s The Yards neighborhood presents Glamp Yards from Oct. 16-18.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Glamp Yards (Part 1)

Glamping has become a more glamorous alternative to camping in recent years.

Next week, D.C.’s The Yards neighborhood presents Glamp Yards from Oct. 16-18.

“Glamping is my kind of camping; it’s the only kind of camping that I’ll do,” Jill Frederick, Brookfield Properties marketing director, told WTOP. “It’s really just a play on words of ‘glamorous camping,’ so you get to enjoy the outdoors without really roughing it.”

The idea was sparked by the lack of activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been looking for things all summer into the fall that give us ways to support our neighborhood restaurants and allow people to be outdoors,” Fredrick said.

Reservations sold out within 24 hours, but don’t worry, there’s still hope. Additional cabanas will be given away throughout this weekend on The Yards’ Instagram page.

“We were pretty positive this was going to happen, so we held back tables,” Fredrick said. “We will be on our social media … releasing additional tables to purchase.”

Glamp-grounds can be reserved for two-hour windows from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Each space accommodates two to four guests, providing cozy seating and boho-inspired deco.

“We have a total of 16 pods … and they will be spread out 6 feet apart,” Fredrick said. “Each pod will be an 11-square-foot area that you will have to yourself.”

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Glamp Yards (Part 2)

You can also order from neighborhood restaurants, including Osteria Morini, Maxwell Park, La Famosa, Shilling Canning Company and Anchovy Social. You will select your meal when you reserve your cabana and pick up your food on the way to the event.

“Shilling Canning Company is offering fried chicken and champagne, Anchovy Social is offering Italian food with a signature pouch cocktail … Osteria Morini is offering a meat and cheese plate and a bottle of wine. We have tasting samplers with beer or cocktail from La Famosa, and Maxwell Park is offering a tasting menu with a wine pairing,” Fredrick said.

Guests will have their temperature taken before they enter the glampsite and each glamp-ground will be sanitized between service. Guests are required to wear face masks outside their designated glampsite. Total attendance cannot exceed 48 people.

The Yards is accessible via the Navy Yard Metro station on the Green Line, or the Capitol South Metro on the Orange and Blue lines. Parking is also available at The Yards.

“The Yards is located in the Capitol Riverfront down by Nats Park,” Fredrick said. “We are a project that features tons of really great restaurants, a huge park, several businesses, stores, apartment buildings, so it’s really kind of a little city within itself.”

