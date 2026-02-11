Wolf Trap reveals 2026 summer concert lineup

Wolf Trap's summer concert days will include performances by Sting, Chance the Rapper, Melissa Etheridge and music to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

English singer Sting opens Wolf Trap’s summer concert season with three shows in May.

Wolf Trap unveiled its summer lineup Tuesday, which features everything from Disney classics to indie folk artist Young the Giant and an ABBA tribute band. There’s even a few operas mixed in.

A few of the shows are part of the America250 initiative to celebrate the nation’s anniversary. Those performances include a new musical-visual work called “American Mosaic,” played by the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Beach Boys and the U.S. Marine Band are among the musicians performing as part of America250.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. There are presales for Wolf Trap members.

Here’s a look at some of the artists playing at Wolf Trap this summer. A full calendar for Wolf Trap’s 2026 summer season is available on its website.

May and June

Sting — May 21 to 23

BLAST OFF! with the United States Marine Band — May 24

SATCHVAI Band with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai — May 30

Gary Clark Jr. — June 6

The Beach Boys — June 7

Young the Giant with Cold War Kids — June 12

Orville Peck — June 14

La Cenerentola, Cinderella opera — June 18, 21, 25 and 27 at The Barns at Wolf Trap

Broadway in the Park with Signature Theatre — June 20

Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd — June 24

St. Vincent — June 25

RIVERDANCE 30 — June 26 to 28

The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet — June 30

July

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country & Molly Tuttle — July 1

Harry Connick Jr. — July 3

National Symphony Orchestra performs Disney’s The Little Mermaid — July 11

Pepe Aguilar — July 12

Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS — July 14

Alison Krauss & Union Station — July 16 and 17

Eugene Onegin, opera — July 17, 19, 23 and 25 at The Barns at Wolf Trap

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Mavis Staples and The War & Treaty — July 18

Tori Amos — July 22

The Head and the Heart — July 26

Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule — July 29

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — July 30

August and September

Chance the Rapper — Aug. 1

Tosca, opera — Aug. 7

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA — Aug. 8

Blues Traveler + Gin Blossoms — Aug. 12

Gianandrea Noseda with the National Symphony Orchestra leads Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — Aug. 14

American Mosaic — Aug. 15

Yacht Rock Revue — Aug. 16

Jon Batiste — Aug. 21

Gregory Alan Isakov — Aug. 26

Tedeschi Trucks Band — Aug. 28 and 29

James Taylor & His All-Star Band — Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and 2

Hook in Concert — Sept. 5

Philadelphia Ballet’s Stars and Stripes Forever! — Sept. 10

Ray LaMontagne — Sept. 13

Thee Sacred Souls with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters — Sept. 17

The Avett Brothers — Sept. 18 and 19

