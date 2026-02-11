Wolf Trap reveals 2026 summer concert lineup

Wolf Trap’s summer concert days will include performances by Chance the Rapper, Melissa Etheridge and music to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in Vienna, Virginia.
English singer Sting opens Wolf Trap’s summer concert season with three shows in May.
Wolf Trap unveiled its summer lineup Tuesday, which features everything from Disney classics to indie folk artist Young the Giant and an ABBA tribute band. There’s even a few operas mixed in.
A few of the shows are part of the America250 initiative to celebrate the nation’s anniversary. Those performances include a new musical-visual work called “American Mosaic,” played by the National Symphony Orchestra.
The Beach Boys and the U.S. Marine Band are among the musicians performing as part of America250.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. There are presales for Wolf Trap members.
Here’s a look at some of the artists playing at Wolf Trap this summer. A full calendar for Wolf Trap’s 2026 summer season is available on its website.
May and June
- Sting — May 21 to 23
- BLAST OFF! with the United States Marine Band — May 24
- SATCHVAI Band with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai — May 30
- Gary Clark Jr. — June 6
- The Beach Boys — June 7
- Young the Giant with Cold War Kids — June 12
- Orville Peck — June 14
- La Cenerentola, Cinderella opera — June 18, 21, 25 and 27 at The Barns at Wolf Trap
- Broadway in the Park with Signature Theatre — June 20
- Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd — June 24
- St. Vincent — June 25
- RIVERDANCE 30 — June 26 to 28
- The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet — June 30
July
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country & Molly Tuttle — July 1
- Harry Connick Jr. — July 3
- National Symphony Orchestra performs Disney’s The Little Mermaid — July 11
- Pepe Aguilar — July 12
- Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS — July 14
- Alison Krauss & Union Station — July 16 and 17
- Eugene Onegin, opera — July 17, 19, 23 and 25 at The Barns at Wolf Trap
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Mavis Staples and The War & Treaty — July 18
- Tori Amos — July 22
- The Head and the Heart — July 26
- Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule — July 29
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — July 30
August and September
- Chance the Rapper — Aug. 1
- Tosca, opera — Aug. 7
- The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA — Aug. 8
- Blues Traveler + Gin Blossoms — Aug. 12
- Gianandrea Noseda with the National Symphony Orchestra leads Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — Aug. 14
- American Mosaic — Aug. 15
- Yacht Rock Revue — Aug. 16
- Jon Batiste — Aug. 21
- Gregory Alan Isakov — Aug. 26
- Tedeschi Trucks Band — Aug. 28 and 29
- James Taylor & His All-Star Band — Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and 2
- Hook in Concert — Sept. 5
- Philadelphia Ballet’s Stars and Stripes Forever! — Sept. 10
- Ray LaMontagne — Sept. 13
- Thee Sacred Souls with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters — Sept. 17
- The Avett Brothers — Sept. 18 and 19
