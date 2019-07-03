Rolling Stones’ greatest deep cuts

As the Rolling Stones prepare to rock FedEx Field on Wednesday night, what are the band's best deep cuts?

After the 75-year-old Mick Jagger suffered a health scare this spring, The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their highly anticipated “No Filter” tour for this Wednesday night at FedEx Field.

Judging by the set lists so far this tour, you’re pretty much guaranteed to hear “Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Midnight Rambler,” “Miss You,” “Paint it Black,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Tumbling Dice,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It)” and “Street Fighting Man.”

You’re also highly likely to hear “Ride ‘Em On Down,” “Just Your Fool,” “Slipping Away,” “Happy,” “Before They Make Me Run,” “Under My Thumb,” “You Got the Silver,” “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and perhaps even a cover of the Bob Dylan classic “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Less likely but possible are “Dancing with Mr. D,” “She’s a Rainbow,” “B*tch,” “Dead Flowers,” “Angie,” “Get Off of My Cloud,” “Sweet Virginia” and “The Worst.” They’ve also sprinkled in “Beast of Burden,” “Fool to Cry,” “Hate to See You Go,” “Out of Control,” “Play with Fire,” “Sad Sad Sad,” “She’s So Cold,” “Wild Horses,” “You Got Me Rocking,” “As Tears Go By,” “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo,” “Monkey Man,” “Neighbours,” “Rocks Off,” “Shattered” and “Shine a Light.”

Oddly enough, they haven’t once played “Time is on My Side,” “I’m Free,” “The Last Time,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Waiting on a Friend,” “Memo from Turner” or “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking?”

If you’re a casual Stones fan, you know some of these. If you’re a mainstream Stones fan, you know most of them. But if you’re a hard core Stones fan, there’s even more that you might hope they play. We all know the hits, but which jams make you a true Stones aficionado?

WTOP’s Stones expert Brennan Haselton has compiled his Top 25 favorite deep cuts:

Top 25 Rolling Stones Deep Cuts (In No Particular Order)

“Too Much Blood” (Album: “Undercover of the Night”)

“Till the Next Goodbye” (Album: “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll”)

“Time Waits For No One” (Album: “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll”)

“Fingerprint File” (Album: “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll”)

“Tops” (Album: “Tattoo You”)

“Ain’t No Use In Crying” (Album: “Tattoo You”)

“Indian Girl” (Album: “Emotional Rescue”)

“Far Away Eyes” (Album: “Some Girls”)

“Silver Train” (Album: “Goats Head Soup”)

“Star Star” (Album: “Goats Head Soup”)

“Sway” (Album: “Sticky Fingers”)

“I Got The Blues” (Album: “Sticky Fingers”)

“Let It Loose” (Album: “Exile On Main St.”)

“Sweet Black Angel” (Album: “Exile On Main St.”)

“Torn and Frayed” (Album: “Exile On Main St.”)

“Country Honk” (Album: “Let It Bleed”)

“Dear Doctor” (Album: “Beggars Banquet”)

“Jigsaw Puzzle” (Album: “Beggars Banquet”)

“Stray Cat Blues” (Album: “Beggars Banquet”)

“Salt of the Earth” (Album: “Beggars Banquet”)

“Connection” (Album: “Between the Buttons”)

“Miss Amanda Jones” (Album: “Between the Buttons”)

“Lady Jane” (Album: “Aftermath”)

“Hand of Fate” (Album: “Black and Blue”)

“Memory Motel” (Album: “Black and Blue”)

