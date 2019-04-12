Mick Jagger back on his feet after heart surgery

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger is back on his feet after undergoing heart surgery. A photo tweeted by Jagger on Thursday showed the Stones legend out and about in a park less than a week later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is back on his feet after undergoing heart surgery.

A photo tweeted by Jagger on Thursday showed the Stones legend out and about in a park less than a week later:

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

In a statement released April 5, a representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment, though no further details were provided.

Jagger’s rep said he “is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Jagger thanked his supporters and the hospital that treated him in a tweet last Friday.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote.

On March 30, the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment — a tour which would have brought the band to D.C.’s FedEx Field.

Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time” and the 75-year-old Jagger tweeted, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

An email from Ticketmaster told those who had tickets to the show to hold onto them while the show promoter works to reschedule the concert.

