Voters head to polls across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Here’s what you need to know

Election Day 2024 is here, as the U.S. chooses between a former president and a current vice president as its next commander in chief. Here's what you need to know.

Listen live to WTOP on air at 103.5 FM or online and check back on this page as results come in.



Election Day 2024 has arrived. Polls across Virginia are now open until 7 p.m. Polls in D.C. and Maryland are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., as voters across the U.S. choose between a former president and a current vice president as their next commander in chief.

About 77 million Americans already have voted early, but the Democratic presidential nominee — Vice President Kamala Harris — and the Republican presidential nominee — former President Donald Trump — are pushing to turn out many millions more supporters this Election Day.

It’s the final chapter in one of the most bewildering, unpredictable and consequential sagas in U.S. political history. For once, the word “unprecedented” has not been overused.

The U.S. has never elected a president who has been convicted of a crime. Trump survived not one but two assassination attempts. President Joe Biden dropped out in the middle of an election year and Harris could become the first female president.

More election news

Maryland

Want to know what’s on the ballot? Visit WTOP’s Maryland voter guide

Besides the race for the White House, the U.S. Senate race in Maryland could make history too. Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is vying for the chamber in a battle against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan.

If Alsobrooks wins, she would be the state’s first Black senator. If Hogan wins, he could shift the balance of power in the Senate.

Voting centers are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

If you are mailing in your ballot, make sure it is postmarked by or before 8 p.m. You can also hand-deliver your ballot to your local board of elections by 8 p.m.

In addition to electing candidates to office, Maryland voters will be asked about whether an amendment enshrining abortion rights should be included in the state’s constitution.

Virginia

For more on what’s on the ballot, head to WTOP’s Virginia voter guide

Besides the race for president, all 11 U.S. House seats held by Virginia are on the ballot. Some of those races are expected to be competitive, including two open seats vacated by Democratic incumbents in Northern Virginia.

Voting centers are open until 7 p.m.

If you missed the deadline to update your registration, you can cast a provisional ballot through 7 p.m.

All voters need a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license, military ID or passport.

Make sure absentee ballots are mailed with a postmark on or before Nov. 5.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who has held a U.S. Senate seat since 2013, is being challenged by a political newcomer, Republican Hung Cao.

Competitive races have formed in Northern Virginia as two incumbents step down: Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District and Rep. Jennifer Wexton in District 10.

At the local level, voters will be electing new mayors, council members and school board members.

Virginia voters will also be asked about whether to expand an existing property tax exemption to include the families of veterans who died in the line of duty.

Virginians can find their individual polling place and ballot information from the state’s Department of Elections’ lookup tool.

DC

What’s on the ballot in D.C.? Here WTOP’s D.C. voter guide

A number of closely watched local issues are on the ballot in the District, including seats on the D.C. Council and an initiative that could drastically change the city’s election process.

Voting centers are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

D.C. residents can cast their ballot at any one of 75 vote centers across the District. For those who haven’t registered to vote, same-day registration is available.

To register when you show up to vote, make sure to bring an acceptable proof of residence that shows your name and current District address. Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote in person.

A full list of D.C.’s Election Day vote centers is available online.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, Nick Iannelli, Jessica Kronzer, Luke Lukert, Mitchell Miller, Mike Murillo, Thomas Robertson, Will Vitka and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.