Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton will not seek reelection after receiving diagnosis update

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia says she will not seek reelection and will be retiring after receiving an update on her health.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia says she will not seek reelection and will be retiring after receiving an update on her health.

She said while receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease, she has received a modified diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy, a form of atypical parkinsonism. According to the National Institutes of Health, the neurological disorder is rare and affects body movements, walking, balance and eye movements.

After receiving this diagnosis, she said that she will not be seeking reelection and will be retiring after the end of her term.

She originally announced her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in April.

“When I shared with the world my diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease a few months ago, I knew that the road ahead would have its challenges, and I’ve worked hard to navigate those challenges through consistent treatments and therapies,” she said in a statement.

“But I wasn’t making the progress to manage my symptoms that I had hoped, and I noticed the women in my Parkinson’s support group weren’t having the same experience that I was. I sought out additional medical opinions and testing, and my doctors modified my diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.