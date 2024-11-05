Virginia Election 2024 results (live updates)

Voters in Virginia are casting ballots to elect members of Congress and to voice their pick for the next president of the United States.

Listen live to 103.5 FM for WTOP’s team coverage of national and local race results and visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage.

Voters in Virginia are casting ballots to elect members of Congress and to voice their pick for the next president of the United States.

Virginia’s election results will be posted as they come in after polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For more on what’s happening in your neighborhood, check out the Virginia local race results.

More Election News

Election Progress

U.S. House

District 7

District 10

U.S. Senate

U.S. President

Vote progress in all races

Ballot Measure

Property Tax Exemption for Veterans and Surviving Spouses Amendment

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.