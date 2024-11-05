Virginia Election 2024: Local race results

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest. Sign up for WTOP’s Election Desk newsletter for headlines and analysis from now until Inauguration Day.
Here are the unofficial results of some local general election races in Virginia.
Leading candidates will be in bold.
Some uncontested races are not included below.
For the Virginia general election results on U.S. House and Senate races, click here.
Arlington County
County Board (Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice)
- Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.
- Juan Carlos Fierro
- Madison F. Granger
- Audrey R. Clement
School Board (Vote for not more than 2)
- James Vell Rives IV
- Paul C. Weiss
- Zuraya Tapia-Hadley
- Kathleen A. Clark
City of Alexandria
City Council (Vote for not more than six)
|Canek Aguirre
|R. Kirk McPike
|Sarah R. Bagley
|Celianna R. Gunderson
|John Taylor Chapman
|M. Mason Butler
|Abdel S. Elnoubi
|Roy R. Byrd
|Jacinta E. Greene
City of Manassas
Mayor (Vote for 1)
- E. Michelle Davis-Younger
- Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom
City Council (Vote for not more than three)
- Ashley R. Hutson
- Tom C. Osina
- Mark D. Wolfe
- Lynn Forkell Greene
- Stephen D. Kent
- Robyn R. Williams
School Board (Vote for not more than four)
|Suzanne Seaberg
|Maidy M. Whitesell
|Christina S. Brooks
|Javanese M. Hailey
|Diana Ivette Brown
|Dayna-Marie Miles
|Zella M. Jones
|A. R. “Allie” Forkell
City of Falls Church
City Council Special Election (Vote for 1)
- John B. Murphy
- Laura T. Downs
