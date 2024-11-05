Live Radio
Virginia Election 2024: Local race results

WTOP Staff

November 5, 2024, 2:00 AM

Here are the unofficial results of some local general election races in Virginia.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

For the Virginia general election results on U.S. House and Senate races, click here.

Arlington County

County Board (Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice)

  • Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.
  • Juan Carlos Fierro
  • Madison F. Granger
  • Audrey R. Clement

School Board (Vote for not more than 2)

  • James Vell Rives IV
  • Paul C. Weiss
  • Zuraya Tapia-Hadley
  • Kathleen A. Clark

City of Alexandria

City Council (Vote for not more than six)

Canek Aguirre R. Kirk McPike
Sarah R. Bagley Celianna R. Gunderson
John Taylor Chapman M. Mason Butler
Abdel S. Elnoubi Roy R. Byrd
Jacinta E. Greene

City of Manassas

Mayor (Vote for 1)

  • E. Michelle Davis-Younger
  • Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom

City Council (Vote for not more than three)

  • Ashley R. Hutson
  • Tom C. Osina
  • Mark D. Wolfe
  • Lynn Forkell Greene
  • Stephen D. Kent
  • Robyn R. Williams

School Board (Vote for not more than four)

Suzanne Seaberg Maidy M. Whitesell
Christina S. Brooks Javanese M. Hailey
Diana Ivette Brown Dayna-Marie Miles
Zella M. Jones A. R. “Allie” Forkell

City of Falls Church

City Council Special Election (Vote for 1)

  • John B. Murphy
  • Laura T. Downs

