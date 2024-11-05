Virginia Election 2024: Local race results

Here are the unofficial election results of some local general election races in Virginia.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

For the Virginia general election results on U.S. House and Senate races, click here.

Arlington County

County Board (Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice)

Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.

Juan Carlos Fierro

Madison F. Granger

Audrey R. Clement

School Board (Vote for not more than 2)

James Vell Rives IV

Paul C. Weiss

Zuraya Tapia-Hadley

Kathleen A. Clark

City of Alexandria

City Council (Vote for not more than six)

Canek Aguirre R. Kirk McPike Sarah R. Bagley Celianna R. Gunderson John Taylor Chapman M. Mason Butler Abdel S. Elnoubi Roy R. Byrd Jacinta E. Greene

City of Manassas

Mayor (Vote for 1)

E. Michelle Davis-Younger

Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom

City Council (Vote for not more than three)

Ashley R. Hutson

Tom C. Osina

Mark D. Wolfe

Lynn Forkell Greene

Stephen D. Kent

Robyn R. Williams

School Board (Vote for not more than four)

Suzanne Seaberg Maidy M. Whitesell Christina S. Brooks Javanese M. Hailey Diana Ivette Brown Dayna-Marie Miles Zella M. Jones A. R. “Allie” Forkell

City of Falls Church

City Council Special Election (Vote for 1)

John B. Murphy

Laura T. Downs

