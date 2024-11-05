Maryland Election 2024: Local race results

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest. Sign up for WTOP’s Election Desk newsletter for headlines and analysis from now until Inauguration Day.
Here are the unofficial results of some local general election races in Maryland.
Leading candidates will be in bold.
Some uncontested races are not included below.
For the Maryland general election results on U.S. House and Senate races, click here.
Montgomery County
Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)
- Lynne Harris
- Rita Montoya
Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)
- Brenda M. Diaz
- Natalie Zimmerman
Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)
- Shebra Evans
- Laura M. Stewart
Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 6 (Vote for up to 4)
- Marybeth Ayres
- Jennifer S. Fairfax
- Louis M. Leibowitz
- J. Bradford McCullough
Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom
- For the Constitutional Amendment
- Against the Constitutional Amendment
Question A — Decrease term limit for county executive from three to two
- For
- Against
Prince George’s County
County Council — At-Large Special Election (Vote for 1)
- Jolene Ivey
- Michael Riker
Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)
- Tiffini L. Andorful
- Donna S. Barriteau
Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)
- Robin Brown
- Zipporah Miller
Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)
- Kenneth F. Harris, II
- Phelton C. Moss
Board of Education — District 8 (Vote for 1)
- Zakyia Goins-McCants
- Angela R. Jones
Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 7 (Vote for up to 4)
- Darren Sebastian Johnson
- Stenise LaNez Rolle
- Michael Sheehan
- Cheri Nicole Simpkins
- Donnell Wilfred Turner
Anne Arundel County
Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 5 (Vote for up to 2)
- Claudia Barber
- Thomas F. Casey
- Christine Marie Celeste
- Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson
Board of Education — District 3 (Vote for 1)
- Erica McFarland
- Chuck Yocum
Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)
- Sarah J. McDermott
- Stephanie Mutchler
Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)
- LaToya Nkongolo
- Dana Schallheim
Board of Education — District 6 (Vote for 1)
- Edilene Barros
- Joanna Bache Tobin
Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)
- Dawn Pulliam
- Jeremy York
Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom
- For the Constitutional Amendment
- Against the Constitutional Amendment
Charles County
Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)
- Michael “Mike” Lukas
- Letonya Smalls
Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom
- For the Constitutional Amendment
- Against the Constitutional Amendment
Question A — Proposal to change form of county government
- For the Charter
- Against the Charter
Howard County
Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)
- Andre Gao
- Meg Ricks
Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)
- Larry Doyle
- Antonia Watts
Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)
- Julie Kaplan
- Jen Mallo
Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)
- Andrea Chamblee
- Trent Kittleman
Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom
- For the Constitutional Amendment
- Against the Constitutional Amendment
Question A — Create an independent Office of Inspector General to provide increased accountability and oversight of county government
- For the Charter Amendment
- Against the Charter Amendment
