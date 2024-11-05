Live Radio
Maryland Election 2024: Local race results

WTOP Staff

November 5, 2024, 2:00 AM

Here are the unofficial results of some local general election races in Maryland.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

For the Maryland general election results on U.S. House and Senate races, click here.

Montgomery County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)

  • Lynne Harris
  • Rita Montoya

Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)

  • Brenda M. Diaz
  • Natalie Zimmerman

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

  • Shebra Evans
  • Laura M. Stewart

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 6 (Vote for up to 4)

  • Marybeth Ayres
  • Jennifer S. Fairfax
  • Louis M. Leibowitz
  • J. Bradford McCullough

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

  • For the Constitutional Amendment
  • Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Decrease term limit for county executive from three to two

  • For
  • Against

Prince George’s County

County Council — At-Large Special Election (Vote for 1)

  • Jolene Ivey
  • Michael Riker

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)

  • Tiffini L. Andorful
  • Donna S. Barriteau

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

  • Robin Brown
  • Zipporah Miller

Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)

  • Kenneth F. Harris, II
  • Phelton C. Moss

Board of Education — District 8 (Vote for 1)

  • Zakyia Goins-McCants
  • Angela R. Jones

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 7 (Vote for up to 4)

  • Darren Sebastian Johnson
  • Stenise LaNez Rolle
  • Michael Sheehan
  • Cheri Nicole Simpkins
  • Donnell Wilfred Turner

Anne Arundel County

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 5 (Vote for up to 2)

  • Claudia Barber
  • Thomas F. Casey
  • Christine Marie Celeste
  • Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson

Board of Education — District 3 (Vote for 1)

  • Erica McFarland
  • Chuck Yocum

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

  • Sarah J. McDermott
  • Stephanie Mutchler

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

  • LaToya Nkongolo
  • Dana Schallheim

Board of Education — District 6 (Vote for 1)

  • Edilene Barros
  • Joanna Bache Tobin

Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)

  • Dawn Pulliam
  • Jeremy York

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

  • For the Constitutional Amendment
  • Against the Constitutional Amendment

Charles County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)

  • Michael “Mike” Lukas
  • Letonya Smalls

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

  • For the Constitutional Amendment
  • Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Proposal to change form of county government

  • For the Charter
  • Against the Charter

Howard County

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)

  • Andre Gao
  • Meg Ricks

Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)

  • Larry Doyle
  • Antonia Watts

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

  • Julie Kaplan
  • Jen Mallo

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

  • Andrea Chamblee
  • Trent Kittleman

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

  • For the Constitutional Amendment
  • Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Create an independent Office of Inspector General to provide increased accountability and oversight of county government

  • For the Charter Amendment
  • Against the Charter Amendment

