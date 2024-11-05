Maryland Election 2024: Local race results

Here are the unofficial election results of some local general election races in Maryland.

Here are the unofficial results of some local general election races in Maryland.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

Montgomery County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)

Lynne Harris

Rita Montoya

Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)

Brenda M. Diaz

Natalie Zimmerman

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

Shebra Evans

Laura M. Stewart

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 6 (Vote for up to 4)

Marybeth Ayres

Jennifer S. Fairfax

Louis M. Leibowitz

J. Bradford McCullough

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Decrease term limit for county executive from three to two

For

Against

Prince George’s County

County Council — At-Large Special Election (Vote for 1)

Jolene Ivey

Michael Riker

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)

Tiffini L. Andorful

Donna S. Barriteau

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

Robin Brown

Zipporah Miller

Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)

Kenneth F. Harris, II

Phelton C. Moss

Board of Education — District 8 (Vote for 1)

Zakyia Goins-McCants

Angela R. Jones

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 7 (Vote for up to 4)

Darren Sebastian Johnson

Stenise LaNez Rolle

Michael Sheehan

Cheri Nicole Simpkins

Donnell Wilfred Turner

Anne Arundel County

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 5 (Vote for up to 2)

Claudia Barber

Thomas F. Casey

Christine Marie Celeste

Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson

Board of Education — District 3 (Vote for 1)

Erica McFarland

Chuck Yocum

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

Sarah J. McDermott

Stephanie Mutchler

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

LaToya Nkongolo

Dana Schallheim

Board of Education — District 6 (Vote for 1)

Edilene Barros

Joanna Bache Tobin

Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1)

Dawn Pulliam

Jeremy York

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Charles County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1)

Michael “Mike” Lukas

Letonya Smalls

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Proposal to change form of county government

For the Charter

Against the Charter

Howard County

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1)

Andre Gao

Meg Ricks

Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1)

Larry Doyle

Antonia Watts

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1)

Julie Kaplan

Jen Mallo

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1)

Andrea Chamblee

Trent Kittleman

Question 1 — Confirms individual’s right to reproductive freedom

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question A — Create an independent Office of Inspector General to provide increased accountability and oversight of county government

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

