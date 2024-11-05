Maryland Election 2024 results (live updates)

Listen live to 103.5 FM for WTOP’s team coverage of national and local race results and visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage.

Maryland is playing host to a number of races that could determine the shape of U.S. politics for years to come. The most key among them is the U.S. Senate contest between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, and former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. They’re both fighting for the seat left by departing Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

According to WTOP’s reporting, the race to fill Cardin’s seat has cost at least six times more than the state’s last contest to fill a vacant Senate seat — more than $84 million in combined contributions.

But that’s not the only race worth watching.

U.S. House District 6 is also up for grabs now that Democrat David Trone is on his way out. Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat April Delaney are vying for the seat. Whoever wins could determine which party controls the lower chamber.

The Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment — which, if passed, would establish in the constitution of Maryland a right to reproductive freedom — is also on the ballot.

More Election News